Swiss startup offers organic PV-powered asset tracker

Truvami, a tracking solutions developer based in Switzerland, has launched a slim, wireless asset tracker powered by organic PV (OPV).
The electronic label is made to autonomously transmit location data and other useful information, such as temperature changes or unexpected movements, via wireless data to cloud computing applications.
Suitable for use in logistics and manufacturing applications, the Truvami Smart Label is described as a flat, flexible, reusable, battery-free tracking device with wireless and sensors on board.
“We showed a demo version of our smart label for asset tracking powered by ambient light at the Things Conference in Amsterdam,” founder and CEO, Chiara Koopmans, told pv magazine, referring to a recent industry event focused on low-power, wide-area networking (LoRaWAN) wireless and internet of things (IoT) technologies. “We will be shipping evaluation kits to customers in November. Our alpha customers are mainly in the logistics and manufacturing verticals.”
Truvami’s Smart Label weighs 20 grams and measures 135 mm x 100 mm x 2 mm. It is encased in a 3M dual lock thin SJ-4570 enclosure, and equipped with a 3.8 V lithium-ion capacitor. The OPV technology is supplied by France-based Dracula Technologies, providing a “highly reliable long-lasting power source,” according to Truvami.
Localization within meters is enabled by filtering and proximity algorithms that were developed in partnership with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM), while the component providing the ultra-low-power Wi-Fi, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), as well as the long-range wireless protocols, are from U.S.-based Semtech,
“Our product integrates cutting-edge chip technology from Semtech, leveraging the LoRaWAN wireless protocol along with GNSS and Wi-Fi sniffing to deliver seamless indoor and outdoor location tracking. In addition, we’ve partnered with Dracula Technologies to incorporate their innovative organic photovoltaic cells, ensuring the smart label is self-sustaining and maintenance-free,” said Koopmans.
Founded in 2023, Truvami develops tracking solutions, software and small-sized IoT devices for a variety of applications in transport, construction, animal tracking and fleet management.
