CIP building 1.1 GWh standalone battery storage project in Chile

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has approved a final investment decision and started construction of the Arena battery energy storage system (BESS) project, with the aim of supplying energy from the first quarter of 2026.

A PV project developed by CIP

Image: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Danish investment fund CIP’s Growth Markets Fund II, has made a final investment decision on the Arena project, a BESS in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. “The project has issued the final notification for its execution and will be one of the first projects of this type to reach commercial operations in Chile,” the company said in a statement.

The 220 MW/1.1 GWh site is CIP’s first energy storage project in Chile.

Founded in 2012, CIP focuses on investment in energy storage, transmission, and distribution; wind, solar, biomass, and advanced bioenergy; energy from waste; and power-to-X. In Chile, CIP also has the HNH project, which in 2022 was one of the largest in the world for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia.

