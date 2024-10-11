India’s NHPC tenders 2.4 GW of solar

From pv magazine India

NHPC has launched a tender to select developers for 1.2 GW of grid-connected solar projects and up to 1.2 GW of additional capacity under a greenshoe option.

The prospective developers will build, own, and operate the PV projects on sites anywhere in India.

NHPC will purchase the solar power and sell it to state utilities, distribution companies, and other beneficiaries.

The minimum project size is 50 MW, increasing in 10 MW increments under the “OPEN” category, with a cap of 600 MW without the greenshoe option and 1,200 MW with it.

For projects in the “North-Eastern States and Special Category,” the minimum contracted capacity offered by a bidder will be 30 MW.