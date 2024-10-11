JA Solar files patent infringement lawsuit against Astronergy

Chinese solar module maker JA Solar is suing Chinese rival Astronergy over alleged patent infringement.
JA Solar filed two patent lawsuits with the UPC, a common supranational patent court of 18 member states of the European Union. The proceedings related to JA Solar's TOPCon patents EP 2 787 541 B1 and EP 4 092 759 B1.
The first patent relates to tunneling silicon oxide (SiO2) layers and the doped polysilicon layer used on the back surface of TOPCon solar cells. According to the manufacturer, this patent is valid until 2034 and is enforced in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
The second patent concerns the arrangement of the electrodes and lead used in TOPCon products. JA Solar said it will not expire before 2035 and can be enforced with effect to all contracting member states of the UPC.
“For JA Solar, intellectual property is not just a buzzword; it is a commitment, and our assertive stance on patents ensures that our groundbreaking technology leads the way,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “We have the responsibility to protect our leadership position and will continue to enforce our patent rights against those who are attempting to sell infringing products in Europe and other markets.”
