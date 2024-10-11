Form Energy raises $405 million for its multi-day iron-air batteries

From ESS News
Form Energy is looking to accelerate the expansion of its 100-hour iron-air battery system manufacturing in the US on the back of a $405 million Series F financing round.
Announcing the major funding milestone on Wednesday, the company said this brings its total funding to date to more than $1.2 billion.
The startup’s latest funding round, led by T. Rowe Price, has also seen GE Vernova as a new investor. Existing investors Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, TPG Rise Climate, Capricorn’s Technology Impact Funds, Coatue, Energy Impact Partners (EIP), MIT’s The Engine Ventures, NGP, Temasek, GIC, Prelude Ventures, Claure Group, Gigascale Capital, Blindspot Ventures, and VamosVentures have also participated in the round.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.