Form Energy raises $405 million for its multi-day iron-air batteries

The US-based long duration energy storage startup has raised more than $1.2 billion to date, making it one of the top-funded players in the space.

Image: Form Energy

Share

From ESS News

Form Energy is looking to accelerate the expansion of its 100-hour iron-air battery system manufacturing in the US on the back of a $405 million Series F financing round.

Announcing the major funding milestone on Wednesday, the company said this brings its total funding to date to more than $1.2 billion.

The startup’s latest funding round, led by T. Rowe Price, has also seen GE Vernova as a new investor. Existing investors Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, TPG Rise Climate, Capricorn’s Technology Impact Funds, Coatue, Energy Impact Partners (EIP), MIT’s The Engine Ventures, NGP, Temasek, GIC, Prelude Ventures, Claure Group, Gigascale Capital, Blindspot Ventures, and VamosVentures have also participated in the round.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Rooftop PV installations could raise daytime temperatures in urban environments by up to 1.5 C
09 October 2024 New research from India shows that rooftop PV system may have "unintended" consequences on temperartures in urban environments. Rooftop arrays, for ex...