SunDrive Solar, Trina Solar to jointly make solar panels in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Sydney-based startup SunDrive Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PV manufacturing heavyweight Trina Ssolar to accelerate the development of its copper-based solar cell technology and build an integrated Australian solar supply chain.

SunDrive said as part of the MoU, it will lead an application for funding under the Australian government’s Solar Sunshot program to establish a commercial-scale solar module production facility in Sydney that is expected to be home to about 300 employees.

Production capacity and timing of the facility, which will help develop SunDrive’s record-breaking copper metalliztion technology that replaces traditional silver with copper in solar panels, remains subject to the successful outcome of the funding application.

The Trina partnership is separate to SunDrive’s collaboration with AGL Energy which is exploring the development of a PV manufacturing facility in New South Wales (NSW), but the company said it will increase the share of Australian-made solar modules, combining innovative technology to compete both locally and regionally.

SunDrive Chief Executive Officer Natalie Malligan said combining the company’s innovative technology and Trina’s global manufacturing expertise and n-type technology will enhance Australia’s ability to competitively produce high-quality solar products locally.

“This collaboration demonstrates SunDrive and Trina Solar’s mutual belief that Australia’s engine of solar innovation can drive a global solar manufacturing powerhouse, producing the future of clean energy from right here at home,” she said.

SunDrive Chief Technology Officer Vince Allen said the company had been founded with the vision of developing and deploying the world’s best solar tech in Australia and collaborating with Trina turns that vision into reality.

“Together, we’re combining home-grown innovation with experience to scale Australian-made solar panels that will drive the future of Australia’s clean energy transition,” he said.

Energy analyst Tim Buckley said the partnership is a strong positive for the federal government’s Solar Sunshot program and broader Future Made in Australia strategy.

“This provides an excellent opportunity for Australian solar engineers in training to work in commercial scale roles to learn by doing on the job,” he said. “This makes an investment in Australian advanced manufacturing and robotics a realistic and achievable investment proposition, and leverages the global value of the SunDrive solar cell technology. [It’s] a win for Australian manufacturing, a win for reskilling our workforce, a win for accelerating our domestic supply chains, a win in terms of building Australia-China relations and a win in alignment with the climate science.”

Trina Solar has delivered more than 225 GW of solar modules worldwide and has been in the Australian market since 2009.