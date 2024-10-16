Liberia breaks ground on first utility-scale solar plant

Work has begun on a 20 MW solar plant in Liberia, on the site of an existing 88 MW hydropower station. The Liberian government says it is the first of several planned projects that will help to address the country’s power shortages, particularly in the dry season.

Image: Pixabay

Construction is underway on Liberia’s first utility-scale solar plant.

The 20 MW facility is being built in Harrisburg, a district in Montserrado county, at the site of the 88 MW Mount Coffee Hydropower Station. Local press reports indicate that the project has a scheduled completion date of August 2025.

It is the first of several planned solar and hydro projects aimed at bolstering Liberia's energy capacity, according to a statement by the Liberian government.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. attended the groundbreaking ceremony. He said the solar project would help address Liberia’s power shortages, especially during the dry season, when water levels drop and hydroelectric production declines.

The World Bank committed grant funding for the project under its Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project. At the ceremony, the president also thanked the African Development Bank, European Union, European Investment Bank, US government, Japanese government, German state-owned development bank KfW, and West African Power Pool for their support and contributions.

“The government cannot do this alone,” he said. “We will need the collaboration of our development partners and the active involvement of the private sector, including Liberian businesses.”

Liberia had installed 3 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

