Liberia seeks consultants for 20 MW solar project

National utility Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has opened a tender for consultants to oversee the development of a 20 MW solar project, which will be located in the northeast of the country.
The project will be built alongside the existing 88 MW Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant, forming a hybrid scheme to improve energy efficiency, particularly during Liberia’s dry season when electricity demand is high and hydropower generation is low.
According to tender details, the chosen consultant will be responsible for providing technical expertise for the design review and monitoring the supply and construction of the project.
Expressions of interest must be submitted by August 12.
Liberia had installed only 3 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Last year, the country opened a consultancy tender for a 15 MW/10 MWh solar-plus-storage installation near Liberia's capital Monrovia.
