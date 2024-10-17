Emirates announces plans for 23 MW solar project

Emirates airline is set to host a large-scale solar energy project at its Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai. It will provide 37% of the facility's annual energy consumption.

The project will be spearheaded by Etihad Clean Energy Development. The two companies recently signed a partnership agreement at the World Green Economy Summit 2024.

The agreement includes the development, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the solar system at the center, alongside a 20-year contract for operation and maintenance services. Once installation is completed, a total of 39,960 solar panels will generate 23,177 kW (23.2 MW) per year.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said the integration of solar energy at the Emirates Engineering Centre will significantly reducing Emirates’ carbon footprint and support the UAE’s clean energy goals.

Other Emirates-owned and managed facilities in Dubai with solar panel installations include the Emirates Flight Catering facility and the Sevens Stadium, which boasts the region’s first and largest solar carport at a sporting facility.