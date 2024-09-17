Hungary’s residential PV subsidy scheme draws 20,000 applicants

The Hungarian Ministry of Energy has said that more than 20,000 households have applied for the Napenergia Plusz Program, a grant scheme for installing residential solar panels and storage systems. The government offers up to HUF 5 million per property, with the average request being HUF 4.1 million.
“The program increases the self-sufficiency of households and can reduce their electricity bills,” the ministry said.” The storage and local use of the produced green energy reduces the load on the electricity network. The program strengthens Hungary's energy sovereignty and the security of domestic supply.”
The program launched in January with a HUF 75.8 billion budget, which was raised by HUF 30 billion in July. According to the ministry, it aims to support 25,000 households by covering two-thirds of installation costs.
The ministry expects the program to boost Hungary's solar capacity by more than 1 GW this year, matching growth from the past two years. As of early September, more than 280,000 household-sized solar power plants were operating in the country.
