India’s ITC commissions 9.45 MW offsite solar plant for self-consumption

From pv magazine India

ITC Ltd, one of India’s leading multi-business conglomerates, has commissioned its second offsite solar plant in Karnataka. The plant, located in the Davangere district, has a capacity of 9.45 MW. It is ITC’s fourth offsite solar plant in the country, with similar units earlier built in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

ITC target to meet 100% of electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030 as a part of its ambitious Sustainability 2.0 Vision. In fiscal 2023-24, over 50% of ITC’s total energy requirements were already met from renewable sources such as solar, wind and biomass. Total energy includes electrical energy as well as thermal energy.

The offsite solar plant in Davangere district is expected to generate around 15 million units every year, providing green energy to the company’s numerous facilities in the state. These include the Company’s hotels such as ITC Gardenia and ITC Windsor, its R&D facility in Bangalore (the ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre), foods manufacturing units including two large integrated facilities in Mysore and Malur, agri product processing factory, warehousing and logistics facility as well as ITC Green Centre in Bangalore.

With the new solar plant, ITC’s renewable energy share in Karnataka's total electricity consumption will reach nearly 90%. The plant uses bifacial module technology and string inverters, meeting national and international design and safety standards.

ITC currently has over 200 MW of renewable electricity capacity across its solar and wind power plants and is progressing with offsite solar projects in several states. The company has also invested in rooftop solar units at locations including Haridwar, Bolarum, Tribeni, Trichy, and Kapurthala, with more planned.