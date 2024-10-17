JinkoSolar supplies 3 GW of modules in Saudi Arabia

Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar is delivering approximately 3 GW of its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules to Saudi Arabia after signing a supply agreement with Acwa Power.
The contract covers two sub-projects within the Saudi PIF4 project group, which is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The first, the 1.2 GW Haden solar photovoltaic power station, will use JinkoSolar’s n-type Tiger Neo series 78 solar modules. The project is being contracted by China Energy Engineering Group Consortium.
The second, the 1.8 GW Al-Khushaybi power station project, contracted by Indian company L&T, will use JinkoSolar’s latest n-type Tiger Neo series 66 solar modules.
A statement from JinkoSolar said its Tiger Neo modules have demonstrated excellent low degradation rates, low temperature coefficients and high reliability, ensuring high performance under Saudi Arabia’s high irradiation, high temperatures and frequent sandstorms.
Earlier this year, JinkoSolar and Acwa Power signed a package of framework cooperation agreements, which will see the two companies collaborate on solar projects worldwide.
In October 2023, the two companies announced a 3.8 GW supply agreement covering two solar projects in Saudi Arabia.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.