JinkoSolar supplies 3 GW of modules in Saudi Arabia

Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar is delivering approximately 3 GW of its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules to Saudi Arabia after signing a supply agreement with Acwa Power.

The contract covers two sub-projects within the Saudi PIF4 project group, which is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The first, the 1.2 GW Haden solar photovoltaic power station, will use JinkoSolar’s n-type Tiger Neo series 78 solar modules. The project is being contracted by China Energy Engineering Group Consortium.

The second, the 1.8 GW Al-Khushaybi power station project, contracted by Indian company L&T, will use JinkoSolar’s latest n-type Tiger Neo series 66 solar modules.

A statement from JinkoSolar said its Tiger Neo modules have demonstrated excellent low degradation rates, low temperature coefficients and high reliability, ensuring high performance under Saudi Arabia’s high irradiation, high temperatures and frequent sandstorms.

Earlier this year, JinkoSolar and Acwa Power signed a package of framework cooperation agreements, which will see the two companies collaborate on solar projects worldwide.

In October 2023, the two companies announced a 3.8 GW supply agreement covering two solar projects in Saudi Arabia.