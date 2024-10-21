Tajikistan accepting bids to develop 200 MW of solar

Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources is running a tender for the construction of a 200 MW solar plant.

The ministry said it is now requesting qualifications from authorized companies, after extending the deadline for applications to Nov. 12, 2024.

The chosen contractor will be responsible for the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the plant. The winning bidder will also sign a power purchase agreement with OJSC Barqi Tojik, Tajikistan’s state-owned market operator for electricity.

The project will be built in the Sughd region, near Tajikstan’s western border with Uzbekistan. According to the tender document, the closest utility-scale array to the site is the 263 MW Buka project, around 37 km away, which China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd. is now developing, after securing approval in May.

The government of Tajikistan has launched a program for the development of large-scale solar and aims to develop more than 1 GW of solar capacity by 2030. Earlier this year, Chinese developer Eging PV Technology revealed plans to build a 200 MW solar power station in the southwestern part of the country.

Tajikistan is also building its first solar equipment production plant, following a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this year. Construction of the first of four phases is expected to be completed in March.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) indicate that Tajikistan did not have any installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.