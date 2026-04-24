France streamlines renewables environmental permitting with new provisions

From pv magazine France

On April 22, the French government published a new decree in the Official Journal aimed at simplifying litigation procedures in environmental matters related to the permitting of large-scale renewable energy projects.

The decree seeks to shorten the overall processing time for appeals before administrative courts when they concern strategic environmental projects, particularly those contributing to the development of “decarbonized energy.” It explicitly covers photovoltaic projects, including agrivoltaic installations, with a capacity of 5 MW or more.

According to renewable energy lawyer Arnaud Gossement, appeals seeking the annulment of administrative decisions relating to these strategic projects must now be filed directly with the territorially competent administrative court of appeal. These courts will rule in first and last instance, with no further appeal possible, except for a cassation appeal before the Council of State.

The text also requires third parties lodging an appeal to notify project developers without delay, ensuring they are promptly informed of any legal challenge. It further accelerates proceedings by limiting the submission of new arguments to within two months of the filing of the initial defence, introducing a procedural “freeze” on arguments.

Finally, the decree sets a non-binding ten-month deadline for administrative courts of appeal to issue rulings. However, exceeding this timeframe does not automatically transfer the case to the Council of State and it may be extended, particularly in the event of a stay of proceedings pending regularization.