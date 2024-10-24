Megha Engineering signs 618.1 MW solar PPA in India

From pv magazine India

MEIL said this week that it has signed power purchase agreements with Bangalore Electricity Supply Co. Ltd. (BESCOM) to supply 618.1 MW of solar in India. BESCOM is an electricity distribution company in the state of Karnataka.

The company will construct 76 solar power plants of varying capacities in RESCO mode (capital expenditures covered by the installer) to supply power under the PM-KUSUM C solar scheme for farmers.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy launched PM-KUSUM C to deploy solar-powered, grid-connected agricultural pumps. It promotes clean energy through individual pump-level and feeder-level solarization, supporting the agricultural sector.