HyperStrong’s 2-in-1 EV charger, battery storage system

From pv magazine ESS News
hinese energy storage heavyweight HyperStrong has moved into the EV charging space, leveraging its core specialty. Its HyperCube Pro series is an all-in-one charging and storage system for commericial and industrial (C&I) users, which offers an expanded range of revenue streams due to its dual nature.
According to Zhao Qingbin, senior product manager at HyperStrong, the product was developed to address the increasing demand for fast-charging EV infrastructure.
“With the rise in EV penetration, particularly the need for DC fast-charging stations, existing grid capacities are becoming increasingly strained,” Zhao told ESS News. “Many of the older, smaller power stations in urban areas, which function like capillary-level infrastructure, lack the capacity to support the high power requirements of these stations without significant investment in grid upgrades.”
The HyperCube Pro was designed as a solution to overcome these limitations by integrating both charging and storage capabilities. It allows for charging stations to be over-equipped by one to two times, under the same transformer capacity. By utilizing energy storage to provide power support, the charging capacity of the station increases by 40% to 80%, while postponing the need for transformer upgrades, according to HyperStrong.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.