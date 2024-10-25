HyperStrong’s 2-in-1 EV charger, battery storage system

The charging and storage all-in-one machine HyperCube Pro was developed in response to growing demand for fast-charging EV infrastructure and based on solid-state lithium iron phosphate battery cells developed in-house.

Image: HyperStrong

hinese energy storage heavyweight HyperStrong has moved into the EV charging space, leveraging its core specialty. Its HyperCube Pro series is an all-in-one charging and storage system for commericial and industrial (C&I) users, which offers an expanded range of revenue streams due to its dual nature.

According to Zhao Qingbin, senior product manager at HyperStrong, the product was developed to address the increasing demand for fast-charging EV infrastructure.

“With the rise in EV penetration, particularly the need for DC fast-charging stations, existing grid capacities are becoming increasingly strained,” Zhao told ESS News. “Many of the older, smaller power stations in urban areas, which function like capillary-level infrastructure, lack the capacity to support the high power requirements of these stations without significant investment in grid upgrades.”

The HyperCube Pro was designed as a solution to overcome these limitations by integrating both charging and storage capabilities. It allows for charging stations to be over-equipped by one to two times, under the same transformer capacity. By utilizing energy storage to provide power support, the charging capacity of the station increases by 40% to 80%, while postponing the need for transformer upgrades, according to HyperStrong.

