EDP ​​tests a pilot project in Spain to automate the construction of PV plants

This is the first time that the technological solution, based on robotics and advanced computing, developed by Comau, has been tested in real installation conditions in an EDP solar park.

From pv magazine Spain

Portuguese energy company EDP will test the construction of its first photovoltaic solar park in real-life, large-scale installation conditions in Spain using its Hyperflex automation technology.

The AutoPV project in Peñaflor, in the northwestern province of Valladolid, will use automated solutions in 3 MW of the total 122 MW of installed capacity through robotic technology from Comau, an Italian company that is a world leader in the design and manufacture of robots and automation solutions for different sectors, such as the automotive and shipbuilding industries.

The pilot project involves the construction of part of the solar park using a mobile factory, called Hyperflex, which includes an automatic assembly station where the photovoltaic structure is pre-assembled, and a rover that transports and positions this structure in its final location on the ground. The entire system is transported by truck to the solar park, where it is built and assembled on site. Employing the Hyperflex automation system and rover has three main phases: unloading and assembly, operation (i.e. building the structure), and disassembly for the next mission.

The Hyperflex Mobile Factory

Comau's patented mobile factory enables the automatic installation of solar trackers directly on the PV field. The company boasts an installation rate of up to 30% more modules per hour per operator compared to standard processes, and up to a 25% faster time to market for new plants with an average saving of 35% on the price per panel.

Hyperflex automatically assembles the entire solar blade, which can measure up to 48 m2, directly on the PV field.

It features a flexible design that can accommodate different types of trackers and panels, allowing it to easily adapt to the specific needs of different energy providers.

The temporary mobile factory is housed in a semi-trailer that can be easily transported from one solar plant to another, according to Comau.

50% reduction in assembly time for structures

The aim of the program from EDP's point of view is to achieve greater efficiency in the construction of solar parks by “significantly accelerating the project schedule, with the expectation of reducing the assembly time of the solar panel structure by up to 50%,” the energy company explains, adding that “this model of human-machine collaboration also allows robots to perform the heaviest tasks, such as the handling of structures and solar panels, while workers are engaged in more specialized technical functions.”

In addition to improving efficiency, EDP points out that automation directly contributes to increasing safety in the workplace. This process opens up space for continuous improvements, as automated technology makes it possible to identify and implement optimizations in future projects.

“The pilot in Peñaflor is just the first step in introducing automation solutions into EDP’s solid solar business plan,” said António Coutinho, CEO of EDP Inovação. “EDP’s goal is to transform it into a global and integrated process, capable of generating competitive advantages for all of the company’s operations and empowering our human capital for more qualified activities.”