Positive early results from first test of perovskite tandem solar cells in space

From pv magazine USA

Perovskite tandem solar cells are all the rage when in solar futurism. These next-generation cells promise to boost module efficiency from today’s typical range of 22% to 25% all the way to 35% – and possibly even as high as 45%.

While questions regarding perovskite’s long-term durability remain, recent testing has shown that perovskite-silicon tandem panels degrade similarly to traditional silicon modules, easing some of these concerns.

Taking this technology to new heights, a team led by Dr. Felix Lang from the University of Potsdam, in collaboration with researchers at Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin and the Technical University of Berlin, has launched the first satellite mission to test two types of perovskite tandem solar cells in space.

The cells include perovskite-silicon and perovskite-CIGS (copper indium gallium selenide), both of which are being tested for their performance in the extreme conditions of space, including high radiation and intense temperature cycles.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.