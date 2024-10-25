Positive early results from first test of perovskite tandem solar cells in space

Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin has reported strong initial results from its first test of perovskite tandem solar cells in space, where perovskite-silicon and thin-film cells on an OOV-Cube satellite are showing resilience to high radiation levels and possible “self-healing” from radiation damage.

Image: ESA

Perovskite tandem solar cells are all the rage when in solar futurism. These next-generation cells promise to boost module efficiency from today’s typical range of 22% to 25% all the way to 35% – and possibly even as high as 45%.

While questions regarding perovskite’s long-term durability remain, recent testing has shown that perovskite-silicon tandem panels degrade similarly to traditional silicon modules, easing some of these concerns.

Taking this technology to new heights, a team led by Dr. Felix Lang from the University of Potsdam, in collaboration with researchers at Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin and the Technical University of Berlin, has launched the first satellite mission to test two types of perovskite tandem solar cells in space.

The cells include perovskite-silicon and perovskite-CIGS (copper indium gallium selenide), both of which are being tested for their performance in the extreme conditions of space, including high radiation and intense temperature cycles.

