Construction begins on 20 MW solar plant in Namibia

Construction is underway on a 20 MW solar plant in Namibia’s Otjozondjupa region, owned entirely by London-based renewables developer Solarcentury Africa.

The company is funding the $20 million project with backing from its parent, energy trading group BB Energy. Namibia’s Sino Energy is co-developing the project.

Solarcentury Africa says this will be the first fully merchant independent power producer in the region, selling all 51 GWh of annual output on the Southern African Power Pool, a network of Southern African electricity companies.

Jason De Carteret, CEO of Solarcentury Africa, said the project offers a “forward-looking alternative to the traditional energy procurement model … The fully merchant structure means Solarcentury Africa will trade directly into the regional grid and removes the requirement for long-term [power purchase agreements] backed by sovereign guarantees, enabling faster implementation of new renewable power plants with greater flexibility.”



The project has secured a generation license from Namibia’s Electricity Control Board, connection agreements from utility NamPower, and an Environmental Clearance Certificate from Namibia’s Ministry of Environment.

Namibian contractor Alensy Energy Solutions Pty Ltd. has been selected to build the plant. Commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

Earlier this year, Solarcentury Africa announced construction of a 60 MW merchant solar project in southern Namibia. The company said it also has merchant projects in Zambia and Botswana in advanced stages of development.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Namibia’s cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 176 MW at the end of 2023.