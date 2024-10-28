Go Energy Group plans to install 170 MW of green hydrogen and ammonia in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

A few weeks ago, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published its Global Hydrogen Review 2024, which shows how the clean hydrogen sector is adding more projects and more final investment decisions, “but setbacks persist”: of the 20 GW of electrolysers announced worldwide, only 6.5 GW have confirmed their final investment decision (FID). In Spain, two oil companies have threatened to halt electrolyser projects in the event that a 1.2% tax is applied to large energy companies.

Joaquin Verdeguer Asensi, CEO in Spain of the United Arab Emirates company Go Energy Group, has shared with pv magazine that the company's plans to develop two projects in the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley are still on track: specifically, a 100 MW green hydrogen and ammonia plant in San Juan del Puerto, and another 70 MW plant in Gibraleón. The investment for the two projects will exceed €300 million.

The company stresses that, despite “the recent appearance of news about some energy companies that have decided to stop their investments or renewable energy projects in Spain” last week, “the two applications for Integrated Environmental Authorization from Go Energy have been registered to continue with all the administrative procedures required to start the construction of the aforementioned industrial plants, which require a multi-million euro investment.”

The company adds that “all the documentation submitted to obtain the Integrated Environmental Authorisations has been prepared by a multidisciplinary team of more than 50 people belonging to different leading companies such as engineering group TSK, the Garrigues law firm, and local companies in the province of Huelva for environmental aspects and other types of specialised studies on soil, noise pollution, emissions into the atmosphere, etc.” In this sense, they explain that they intend to promote specialised employment in the municipalities of Gibraleon and San Juan del Puerto “and that is why they are designing a very comprehensive training plan with local corporations, allocating resources for this purpose.”

“During the month of October, the president of Go Energy Group has visited countries such as Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where he has found great interest from large corporations to establish collaborations in the company's investments in Spain,” he explains.

The company is also developing two renewable hydrogen projects in the Balearic Islands using alkaline technology, as well as a green hydrogen plant in the Valencian Community town of Almussafes.