Sri Lanka to install rooftop solar at religious sites

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Energy has launched a project to install rooftop solar arrays on places of worship throughout the island nation.

The Ceylon Electricity Board, the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, and Lanka Electricity Co. are implementing the project, supported by a $17 million investment from the Indian government.

In the first phase, the partners will install 5,000 solar panel systems, each with a capacity of 5 kW, on the roofs of Buddhist temples, churches, mosques, and Hindu temples across Sri Lanka’s nine provinces. The installations are expected to be completed in early 2025.

The Sri Lankan government’s press agency has reported that this phase will add a total of 25 MW of solar capacity to the grid.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Sri Lanka had 966 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of last year.