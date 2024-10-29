Jema launches X8 series inverter

The X8 family is capable of handling its rated power at 1500 Vdc. The converter is fully configurable to work as a PV inverter, BESS converter and hydrogen cell rectifier.

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish manufacturer Jema Energy has unveiled its new X8 series inverter system, a fully configurable device that functions as a photovoltaic inverter, BESS converter and hydrogen cell rectifier.

The X8 family is capable of operating at 1500 V DC nominal power, with up to 4.7 MVA at 710 V. It operates in a temperature range of -20 C to 65 C (optionally, up to -30 C), and maintains its nominal power up to 40 C, with 90% up to 55 C. Its maximum efficiency is 99% and 98.6% for the European model.

The BESS system is configured for four hours, and the modularity of the system allows multiple battery containers to be integrated into the same equipment. The X8 systems have integrated protections or fuses that allow up to four hours of storage to be connected without any external equipment.

Being liquid cooled, it allows higher density, obtaining complete systems of up to 9 MW in a single skid. It can be used with lithium-ion, redox flow or sodium batteries.

The IFX8 photovoltaic with two modules weighs 3,000 kg and measures 2,350 mm in height by 2,900 mm in width by 900 mm in length.

The technology of the X series inverters allows them to operate in grid-forming mode, connected or isolated from the grid in on-off. This grid forming technology is present in both BESS and photovoltaic solutions.

The solution offered by the X series inverters in the event of a blackout or power outage is Black Start: the inverter has the ability to start and generate energy on its own without being connected to the grid.

Droop control occurs when several converters are connected to each other and coordinate their actions, operating in parallel to generate and maintain the voltage and frequency of the grid. This solution allows the frequency and voltage of the converters to be adjusted in a coordinated and autonomous manner, a way of providing a response adapted to the needs of the network without the need for central control.

According to the manufacturer, “the new multi-level topology not only allows full power operation across the entire DC voltage range, but also provides greater density and performance in high altitude installations.”