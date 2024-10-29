German researchers develop highly efficient alkaline membrane electrolyzer

From pv magazine Germany
Researchers from the TU Berlin, the Helmholtz Center Berlin, the Institute of Microsystems Technology (IMTEK) at the University of Freiburg and Siemens Energy have developed a highly efficient alkaline membrane electrolyzer and presented it in the journal “Nature Catalysis.”
“Recent efforts in the field of anion exchange membrane water electrolysis focus on developing superior catalysts and membrane electrode assemblies to reduce the performance gaps compared to proton exchange membrane water electrolysis,” the researchers stated. Instead of iridium, they used nickel double hydroxide compounds with iron, cobalt or manganese and developed a process to directly coat an alkaline ion exchange membrane with them. The new electrolyzer should produce hydrogen almost as efficiently as a PEM electrolyzer.
The researchers used the Berlin Bessy II X-ray source to carry out operando measurements in the cell during electrolysis. The experimental data were then interpreted with the help of a theory team from Singapore and the US.
“This enabled us to clarify the relevant catalytic-chemical processes on the catalyst-coated membrane — in particular the phase transition from a catalytically inactive alpha phase to the highly active gamma phase and the role that the various O ligands and Ni4+ centers play in catalysis,” said Peter Strasser from the TU Berlin. It is this gamma phase that makes the new catalyst competitive with current iridium catalysts. “Our work shows important similarities to iridium in the catalytic mechanism, but also completely surprising molecular differences,” Strasser continued. The study has significantly expanded the understanding of the fundamental catalytic mechanisms of the new nickel-based electrode materials.
According to the researchers, the newly developed coating process for the membrane electrode promises very good scalability. A first fully functional small cell has already been tested at IMTEK. This lays the foundation for an industrial evaluation and the researchers have demonstrated that an AEM water electrolyzer can also be highly efficient.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.