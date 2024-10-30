Energy storage more than half of new Italian grid capacity for 2025

Italian electricity transmission system operator Terna has published the results of 2025’s main capacity market auction.

Image: Carlo Dani, CC BY-SA 4.0

From ESS News

The results of Italy’s main grid capacity market auction for 2025, published by Terna, show that energy storage represented 51.1% of the 174 MW of new capacity assigned.

Thermoelectric plants made up the balance, with the new capacity secured for €67,500 ($72,900)/MW per year, for a total cost of €11.75 million.

The auction allocated 37,581 MW of existing “probably available capacity” (CDP) for €45,000/MW per year, for a total cost of around €1.69 billion. That power fleet included around 1 GW of thermoelectric plants, for which a commitment has been made to increase availability during critical summer peak hours.

Regarding imported power, the northern section of the grid secured 4.2 GW for €4,788/MW per year, the central-south region 113 MW for €3,968/MW per year, and the south 52 MW for €3,491/MW per year.

