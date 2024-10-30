Energy storage more than half of new Italian grid capacity for 2025

From ESS News

The results of Italy’s main grid capacity market auction for 2025, published by Terna, show that energy storage represented 51.1% of the 174 MW of new capacity assigned.

Thermoelectric plants made up the balance, with the new capacity secured for €67,500 ($72,900)/MW per year, for a total cost of €11.75 million.

The auction allocated 37,581 MW of existing “probably available capacity” (CDP) for €45,000/MW per year, for a total cost of around €1.69 billion. That power fleet included around 1 GW of thermoelectric plants, for which a commitment has been made to increase availability during critical summer peak hours.

Regarding imported power, the northern section of the grid secured 4.2 GW for €4,788/MW per year, the central-south region 113 MW for €3,968/MW per year, and the south 52 MW for €3,491/MW per year.

