PowerChina selects EPC contractor for 342 MW of solar in South Africa

PowerChina has signed an EPC contract with SolarAfrica Energy, a Pretoria-based PV developer, to build a 342 MW solar project in South Africa.

PowerChina said that the project in De Aar, Northern Cape, will be South Africa's largest single-unit solar power plant by total installed capacity. The installation will supply energy to large data centers and other commercial and industrial users across the country.

In September, PowerChina switched on a 100 MW solar tower, also located in South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

Earlier this year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country has more than 22,500 MW of renewable energy products in the pipeline.