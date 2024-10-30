Rooftop solar leads Q3 renewables growth in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

The latest AEMO “Quarterly Energy Dynamics” report shows rooftop solar contributed 38.5% of total renewable generation to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the third quarter of 2024, followed by grid-scale solar, 18.3% and wind, 13.4%, achieving a combined renewables record of 72.2% on Sept. 9.

Compared to the same quarter 2023, distributed solar output increased 11% to average 2,539 MW due to growth in installed capacity, but lower solar irradiance and outages for network upgrades in New South Wales (NSW) combined with more economic offloading at grid-scale solar facilities saw a 4.5% or 68 MW (-4.5%) reduction in output to average 1,461 MW.

The monthly average grid-scale solar generation was 1,305 MW in July, before increasing to 1,503 MW in August and 1,578 MW in September.

The report says that the majority of the increase in availability from new and commissioning solar farms occurred in NSW, with increases at Lighsource bp’s 425 MWdc Wellington North (+53 MW) and Metlin’s 75 MW Wyalong (+6 MW).

