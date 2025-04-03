Switzerland unveils remuneration levels for C&I solar tenders

Swiss government agency Pronovo has unveiled guidelines for the upcoming auction for PV installations over 150 kW, which will run from April 17 to May 1, 2025.

Two types of remuneration are available for the segment. The first is a high single remuneration (RUE), paid in CHF per kilowatt of power, covering up to 60% of the investment costs of reference installations. Bidders must submit a bid in Swiss francs per kilowatt, with the maximum bid set at CHF 600/kW (€552). The auction volume is 50 MW.

The second remuneration is a floating market premium (PMF), which guarantees a fixed feed-in tariff (CHF per kilowatt) for 20 years for the electricity produced. Bids must be made in cents per kilowatt, with the maximum bid set at CHF 0.09/kWh. If the auction proceeds, the proposed rate and any bonuses will be fixed for 20 years.

Withdrawal from the floating market premium incentive program is not allowed. The requested auction volume is also 50 MW.

Some Swiss PV companies have expressed concerns about the ceiling of €0.09/kWh, claiming it does not offer sufficient profitability for most projects.

Applicants must choose one of the two payment methods. A CHF 300 participation fee is required in advance, replacing the previous security deposit.

In both cases, the produced electricity must be fully fed into the electricity grid; self-consumption is not permitted. Producers are responsible for marketing.

At the time of the auction, the PV system must be ready for construction, though not yet under construction. Any necessary building permits should have been obtained, and other construction conditions should be clarified.

Switzerland installed approximately 1.78 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, according to provisional figures from Swissolar. This marks an increase from 1.64 GW in 2023 and 1.08 GW in 2022, making 2024 a record year for new installations. However, Swissolar expects this growth to slow, forecasting annual additions of 1.51 GW and 1.56 GW in 2025 and 2026, respectively.