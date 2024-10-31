China State Grid unit completes first phase of 1 GW solar-thermal project

China’s State Grid Turfan Power Supply Co., a subsidiary of State Grid Corp. of China, said it has completed the first phase of a major solar and thermal energy storage project.
The CNY 6 billion ($843 million) installation in Sanshan Qiketai, Turpan, Xinjiang, integrates PV and solar thermal salt energy storage technology.
The 1 GW project includes 900 MW of solar capacity, a 100 MW solar thermal system, and two 220 kV booster stations.
The company said it has also built a 220 kV transmission station to support the project. The first phase is expected to add 2,130 GWh in annual power generation, pushing Turpan’s grid capacity to more than 10,000 GWh for the first time.
