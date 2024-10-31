UK capacity additions slow but major project pipeline grows

Sheep graze among PV panels on a farm near Haverfordwest in southwest Wales. The pipeline of major ground-mounted solar projects is growing in the United Kingdom.

Solar deployment in the United Kingdom exceeded 17.1 GW at the end of September 2024, according to new data from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

The UK government recorded 862 MW of new deployed solar capacity in the first nine months of 2024, although this figure is likely to be revised upward in the future. DESNZ data on solar deployment is provisional and subject to change as further data is received on newly operational sites.

Based on DESNZ data, solar deployment has slowed in the United Kingdom in 2024 when compared to the previous year. A total of 1,089 MW of new capacity additions are recorded by DESNZ for the year-to-date Sept. 30, 2023.

While revised data could result in 2024 deployment gaining ground on 2023 figures, deployment stats for domestic installations reveal a decline relative to the previous year, both in capacity terms and total number of new installations.

New domestic PV capacity of 426 MW has been recorded by DESNZ for the year to date at the end of September 2024. This is down on the 540 MW recorded for the same period in 2023. The total number of new installations was reported as 107,316 for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 132,989 at the end of September the previous year.

Much of the DESNZ data on new domestic PV installations is sourced from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) database. Earlier in October 2024, MCS Head of Scheme Alex Hughes told pv magazine that changing market conditions have led to a lower number of solar installations below 50 kW in 2024 compared to 2023.

“Last year was a lot of catch up from Covid, obviously demand spiked because of the energy crisis, over time that’s calmed down a bit,” said Hughes. “What we’re seeing now is deployment [that is] a lot more steady and consistent.”

At the utility scale, a pipeline of projects exceeding 50 MW is starting to grow in the United Kingdom. In September 2024, the 600 MW Cottam Solar Project was green lit by the government. It was the fourth consent order for a significant solar project granted by the UK government since the general election in July 2024. The 350 MW Mallard Pass plant, 500 MW Gate Burton Energy Park, and 500 MW Sunnica project were all approved by the DESNZ secretary of state in July. A planning consent ruling on Cottam Solar Project developer Island Green Power’s proposed 480 MW West Burton Solar project is expected in November 2024.