DCC Group launches €50 million solar support scheme for Irish businesses

DCC Group is rolling out a new support scheme for “solar-as-a-service” businesses. The Ireland-headquartered, London Stock Exchange-listed firm aims to support 100 Irish businesses with a total of around 50 MW of solar capacity.

The plan is expected to annually generate around 50 GWh of clean energy, which is enough to power approximately 12,000 Irish homes each year. It will be rolled out over a five-year period and will cost €50 million ($54.3 million).

DCC Group subsidiary Flogas Ireland, an energy utility company, will oversee the running of the scheme alongside two of its sister companies. Alternative Energy Ireland (AEI) will be responsible for the installation and ongoing management and real-time monitoring of the PV systems.

“Solar-as-a-service offers numerous benefits, including zero upfront costs, significant energy savings, reduction in carbon footprints, a single monthly fee, and a service level agreement for the duration of any contract,” said Alternative Energy Ireland Managing Director Steven Bray. “This model enables businesses to leverage solar energy without the financial burden of purchasing and maintaining the technology.”

Pan-European solar network Wewise, also owned by DCC Group, will provide tailored financing arrangements. “Solar-as-a-service allows our customers to pay a fixed monthly fee for the electricity generated from the panels on their roof,” said Wewise Managing Director Diane Abrahams.

According to DCC Group, the companies can buy the panels at the end of their lifespan for €1.

The providers have said the new scheme is particularly suitable for large energy users requiring systems of over 150 kW. Companies interested in availing themselves of the scheme will have to have suitable roof or land space on site, and they will have to agree to comprehensive site surveys and reviews.

DCC Group has been making clear its intent to push into the PV market in recent months. The company has previously said it wants to provide its customers with 4.1GW of solar capacity by 2030.

Its subsidiary company Wewise specializes in solar renewable energy services and local market insights on heat pumps, PV, battery storage, power purchase agreements, and energy management software for business clients. It operates in several European markets, including Ireland, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and Austria.

In June, DCC Group acquired Wirsol, a rooftop solar and battery storage company in Germany.