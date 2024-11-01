CapMan to build large-scale solar-integrated roof in Copenhagen

Nordic property investor CapMan Real Estate has shared plans to construct Scandinavia’s largest integrated solar roof to date in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 7,500 sqm project will be integrated into the roof of Stationsparken, a property in excess of 25,000 m2 acquired by CapMan in 2022. The office space is home to the District Court of Glostrup, The Danish Prison and Probation Service and Danish Veterinary and Food Administration.

The construction work will see the existing zinc roof entirely replaced by a new roof featuring integrated solar cells, supplied by Danish company Solartag, incorporated directly into the roof structure.

Mikkel Karlsson, Solartag CEO, says the array will have an installed capacity of 750 kW and will produce enough electricity to power over a third of the Stationsparken property.

The renovation works are scheduled to begin this month, with completion expected by the end of next year.

Earlier this month, work began on constructing a 6,500 sqm solar membrane into the roof of London Stadium, one of the UK’s largest sporting venues.

In May, Sweden’s Brion Solenergi installed a 14 MW solar array on the roof of Sweden’s largest warehouse.