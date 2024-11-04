Huasun to supply 1 GW of HJT products to Xinjiang Silk Road, annually

China’s Huasun will collaborate with the state-owned Xinjiang Silk Road in the production of high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic products, the module company said in a statement. Xinjiang Silk Road concentrates on research and development (R&D) and manufacturing high-efficiency solar cells and modules.

“Under the agreement, Huasun will supply over 1 GW of high-efficiency HJT products annually, including silicon wafers, cells, and modules,” the company said. “Leveraging the expertise in HJT technology, Huasun will collaborate closely with Xinjiang Silk Road in product supply, production, R&D, and marketing to support diverse photovoltaic project requirements.”

According to Huasun, it also plans to leverage Xinjiang Silk Road’s land resources and independent power grid. “Xinjiang, renowned for its abundant sunlight, vast land resources, and arid climate, is pivotal for the photovoltaic sector in China,” the company added.

“This partnership represents a key milestone for Huasun in commercializing HJT technology. By enhancing technical and business collaboration, Huasun and Xinjiang Silk Road aim to accelerate the adoption of high-efficiency, cost-effective, and eco-friendly photovoltaic solutions globally,” said Jimmy Xu, Chairman & CEO of Huasun Energy.