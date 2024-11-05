India adds 12.8 GW of solar in H1

From pv magazine India
India installed 12.8 GW of new solar capacity in the first half of 2024, up 228.3% increase from the first six months of 2023, according to Mercom India’s “India Solar Market Leaderboard 1H 2024” report.
Large-scale solar projects made up 91.4% (11.7 GW) of the installations, including 3.7 GW from open access/off-site commercial and industrial solar. Rooftop solar installations totaled over 1.1 GW.
As of June 2024, India’s cumulative solar capacity reached about 85.5 GW, with 126.1 GW of large-scale projects (including open access) in development and 103.8 GW of tenders awaiting auction.
Adani Green Energy led utility-scale solar development with the highest capacity additions and largest cumulative capacity as of June 2024. ReNew and O2 Power ranked second and third in new capacity added.
The top 10 developers together contributed 76.8% of utility-scale additions and held 44.5% of the project development pipeline as of June 2024.
