German companies launch ‘world’s largest’ plug-in PV system

From pv magazine Germany

German companies Indielux and EPP Solar have launched what they claim is the “world’s largest” plug-in PV system – a residential array with an output of up to 6 kW.

The companies said the system is available for pre-order and will launch in December in Germany, France, Austria, Poland, and Spain, with optional installation service.

“Ready2plugin technology is the only technology with this output that allows existing electrical installations to be used via a safety plug in a way that complies with standards and is easy to use without the need for an electrician,” said Indielux in a statement.

EPP Solar Managing Director Patrick Willemer claimed that the interaction of the technology and the EPP logistics network enables “a price advantage of up to 55% compared to traditional providers for a fully-fledged photovoltaic system with power storage.”

Indielux and EPP Solar jointly developed the system. Indielux integrated communication with the Growatt WR SPH 3000 TL BL-UP inverter in its Ready2plugin power monitor.

The system includes bifacial solar modules from an unspecified manufacturer, with outputs ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW and scalable to meet customer needs. Battery capacity options range between 5.1 kWh and 25.6 kWh.

The companies said an energy management system caps public grid feed-in at 800 W. The system also features a compliant socket feed up to 2,000 W for self-consumption, with an emergency power socket that can output up to 3,000 W. It operates in temperatures from -10 C to 50 C.

Prices start at €4,700 ($5,120), with configuration options affecting final cost. EPP Solar is offering special pricing ahead of the official market launch.