UK startup launches AI air-source residential heat pump

Wondrwall, a UK-based energy equipment and solutions provider, has launched this week what it claims to be the world’s “most intelligent” heat pump system for residential applications.

“Fully integrated with Wondrwall’s AI-powered Home Energy Management System (HEMS), this monobloc air source heat pump redefines low-carbon heating efficiency by reducing energy consumption, lowering running costs, and supporting grid flexibility,” the company said in a statement. “With Wondrwall HEMS and intelligent heat pump controls, energy bills for heating can be reduced by over 80% compared to like-for-like homes with a standalone heat pump.”



The new product uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and is available in two versions: WDR-HP-006-UK and WDR-HP-008-UK.

The smaller system measures 1,187 mm x 808 mm x 438 mm and weighs 110 kg. It has a maximum power input of 3.5 kW and a sound power level of 60 dB(A). The coefficient of performance (COP) ranges from 3.06 at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 47 C to 55 C to a COP of 4.77 at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 30 C to 35 C.

The larger model measures 1,287 mm by 908 mm by 458 mm and weighs 134 kg. It offers a maximum power input of 5.4 kW and has a sound power level of 58 dB(A). The COP ranges from 3.12 at a water inlet-outlet temperature of 47 C to 55 C to 4.96 at 30 C to 35 C.

In cooling mode, the products operate between 14 C and 45 C, with a water outlet temperature range of 5 C to 25 C. In heating mode, they function from -15 C to 45 C, with a water outlet range of 20 C to 75 C. In domestic hot water mode, their operating range is 25 C to 45 C, with a water outlet temperature range of 20 C to 65 C.

The systems also feature auto-tuning to adjust to building heat loss and predictive weather compensation. These functions allow them to modify energy demand to meet grid requirements without affecting occupant comfort.

“Not only are we launching an intelligent heat pump solution that delivers impressive energy efficiencies, but for the first time, we are opening the Wondrwall system to all heat pump manufacturers, allowing all to benefit from the energy-saving potential our technology has to offer,” said CEO Daniel Burton.