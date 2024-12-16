Daikin launches air-to-water heat pumps for single-family homes

Daikin Europe NV, a subsidiary of Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin, has introduced a new residential air-to-water heat pump line for single-family homes.

The systems use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and have outdoor unit dimensions of 1,122 mm x 1,330 mm x 600 mm. Their output ranges from 6 kW to 14 kW and their seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spans from 3.6 to 5.5.

“The Daikin Altherma 4 H industry-leading heating capacity allows for the heat pump to deliver hot water up to 75 C,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The largest available unit at 14 kW produces a heating output of 13.3 kW even at an ambient temperature of -7 C, with a leaving water temperature (LWT) setting of 55 C.”

The new heat pumps can reportedly operate at temperatures down to -28 C and have noise levels of 28 dBA.

The systems also feature safety components such as a gas separator, factory-mounted anti-freeze valves, a sealed switchbox, and a gas sensor with automatic fan operation.

“The outdoor units are produced in Daikin’s new factory in Lodz, Poland, while the indoor elements of the heat pump system are produced in the Czech Republic and Germany,” the company said.