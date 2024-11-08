Tender opens for 17 solar systems in Mozambique

The UNDP has opened a tender for the implementation of solar PV installations at 17 health facilities in Mozambique.

The 17 sites are divided into three lots that are located across northern, central and southern regions of the country.

The tender details state that the project will enhance energy supply to health facilities, which are currently powered by the national grid. It also specifies that the solar installations should be hybrid solar PV turnkey solutions.

Interested bidders must confirm their participation in a pre-bid site visit before Nov. 21. The deadline for submitting an application is Dec. 13.

Mozambique had installed 83 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The country’s Power Infrastructure Master Plan sets a target of 50% of its energy generation to come from renewable energy sources by 2043.