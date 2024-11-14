‘Typhoon-resistant’ offshore PV project nears completion in China

“The annual average wind speed in the area is 5.2 m/s and the maximum wind speed can reach 48 meters per second,” PowerChina said in a statement, noting that a “domestically developed” mounting structure based on typhoon-resistant brackets is being used for the facility. “It can adapt to the needs of project construction under extreme conditions in typhoon areas and promote the development of typhoon-resistant tidal offshore photovoltaics.”
The project required the construction of a 110 kV onshore booster station and an energy-storage system with an unspecified capacity.
PowerChina is building the facility with the support of Shanghai Electric. Project completion is scheduled for the end of this year.
“In the future, the Dongshan offshore PV project will seek to combine power generation and fishery breeding to become a floating power plant and a sea fish farm,” said Liao Jianxin, general manager of the Fujian branch of China Three Gorges Corp.
