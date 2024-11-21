Azerbaijan awards 100 MW of solar with lowest bid of $0.0354/kWh

China’s Universal International Holding Ltd. has secured a contract to build 100 MW of solar in eastern Azerbaijan, after submitting the lowest bid of $0.0354/kWh in the country’s first renewables auction.

Image: Aboodi Vesakaran, Unsplash

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy has concluded its first renewables auction by awarding a 100 MW solar project to China’s Universal International Holding Ltd., which submitted the lowest bid at $0.0354/kWh.

The company will design, finance, build, and operate the solar plant, which will be built in the Garadagh region near Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea coastline. The facility is set to begin operations in 2027.

“The selection of Universal International Holdings Limited underscores the increasing interest and confidence of international investors in Azerbaijan’s green energy initiatives,” said Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The auction results, first announced in April, were revealed at COP29, currently taking place in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which recently financed two solar plants in Azerbaijan totaling 760 MW, supported the tender.

Construction of a separate 240 MW solar project in Azerbaijan began earlier this month.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Azerbaijan had cumulatively deployed 282 MW of solar by the end of 2023.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

