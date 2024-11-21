Desert-to-Power initiative seeks project coordinator

The Ecowas Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is searching for a project coordinator to help deliver the AfDB’s flagship DtP initiative.

The DtP initiative, which first launched in 2018, aims to deploy 10 GW of solar across 11 countries through a combination of on-grid and off-grid solutions by 2030. The first phase of the program targets Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

ECREEE is seeking a project coordinator to oversee project implementation and manage daily operations. The coordinator will plan, coordinate, and handle procurement for consultancy services tied to two DtP components.

The first, the West Africa Regional Energy Program (WAREP), focuses on creating a regional minigrid program. The second, the Regional Technical Assistance Program for the Sahel (ReTAPS), aims to advance solar projects in the Sahel and attract private investments for on-grid and minigrid installations. ECREEE lists additional responsibilities in the tender document.

Prospective applicants should have at least 10 years of post-Master’s degree experience in managing or providing technical advisory services to sustainable energy projects and at least seven years of experience working in West Africa’s sustainable energy sector.

Applicants can submit expressions of interest via email until Dec. 20.

ECREEE opened a tender for a financial management specialist to support the WAREP and ReTAPS components of the initiative in May 2024.

