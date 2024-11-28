New sodium-ion developments from CATL, BYD, Huawei

From ESS News
While lithium-ion batteries keep getting cheaper, making it difficult for alternative technologies to catch up on cost and scale, Chinese battery industry heavyweights are actively developing their sodium-ion products.
On November 18, CATL announced its second-generation sodium battery. Addressing the World Young Scientists Summit, chief scientist Wu Kai said the new battery will be launched next year – four years after the release of CATL’s first sodium-ion battery in 2021. The first generation had an energy density of 160 Wh/kg, while the next one is expected to exceed 200 Wh/kg. Mass production of the new product is not expected before 2027.
