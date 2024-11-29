Grew, Jakson, Jupiter Renewables, Saatvik to set up solar factories in India

From pv magazine India
The government of the Indian state of Odisha has approved multiple solar and energy storage projects to expand renewable energy infrastructure.
Jupiter Renewables said it will invest INR 20.05 billion in a solar cell and module factory in Khurda.
Grew Energy plans to open an ingot-to-solar module facility in Ganjam with an investment of INR 45.30 billion.
Saatvik Solar Industries said it plans to invest INR 13.67 billion in a solar factory in Khurda, while Jakson Engineers has revealed that it will allocate INR 13.54 billion for a similar project in the same region.
TACC Ltd., meanwhile, has announced plans to allocate INR 18.50 billion for a lithium-ion battery anode plant.
OHPC, a company under the Odisha state government, has also revealed plans to develop a 600 MW pumped storage project in Kalahandi, with an investment of INR 33.94 billion.
