Philippine distribution utility streamlines net-metering permits

Philippnes-based Power distribution company More Power has created a one-stop shop for processing net-metering and distributed energy resources (DER) applications.
The company serves Iloilo City, located in the Western Visayas region of the Philippines, and has a joint venture with Negros Electric and Power Corporation and Bohol Light Company Inc, meaning the one-stop shop will also benefit consumers in Central Negros and Tagbilaran, Bohol.
The streamlined process has been approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines.
The ERC will support the initiative by offering its technical and regulatory expertise in streamlining documentary submissions, installation processes, payment procedures and permitting.
“This initiative aims to simplify the application process for consumers interested in renewable energy solutions,” said Roel Castro, MORE Power president and CEO.
Figures released by ERC in the middle of this year revealed the Philippines had issued 13,189 certificates of compliance, equating to 116.3 MW of capacity, to qualified end users under its net-metering program between 2015 and June 2024.
In November 2022, the Philippines increased its net-metering size limit to 1 MW, up from a 100 kW threshold introduced in 2008.
