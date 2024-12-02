Marstek debuts AC coupled residential batteries

The Chinese manufacturer said its new products have a capacity of up to 5.1 kWh and are scalable up to 20.48 kWh. The systems feature a depth of discharge of 90% and can purportedly operate for more than 6,000 cycles.

The Energycube AC Couple ESS

Image: Marstek

China-based Marstek Energy has launched new energy storage systems (ESS) for residential applications.

“Energycube AC Couple ESS supports both single and multiple units, allowing scalability up to 10 kW output and a capacity of up to 20.48 kWh,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Designed for straightforward installation without technical expertise, ideal for various environments including forest cabins, yachts, and remote homes.”

