Marstek debuts AC coupled residential batteries

From ESS News

China-based Marstek Energy has launched new energy storage systems (ESS) for residential applications.

“Energycube AC Couple ESS supports both single and multiple units, allowing scalability up to 10 kW output and a capacity of up to 20.48 kWh,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Designed for straightforward installation without technical expertise, ideal for various environments including forest cabins, yachts, and remote homes.”

To keep reading, please visit our ESS News website.