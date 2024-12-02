South African rail operator launches solar tender

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has opened an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender for solar installations at its sites across the country. The deadline for expressions of interest is Jan. 21, 2025.

Image: Benjamin Jopen, Unsplash

Share

PRASA, a state-owned enterprise responsible for most passenger rail services in South Africa, has kicked off an EPC tender for solar installations.

The solar systems will be located at identified PRASA sites and developed on a build, operate and transfer model. The installations will be developed as rooftop or carport arrays.

The project plans to provide an uninterrupted supply of energy to PRASA sites, while selling excess power to third parties.

A compulsory briefing session is taking place on Dec. 10. Expressions of interest can be sent via post until Jan. 21, 2025.

In November, South Africa’s tax authority opened a tender for the engineering, design and installation of solar panel systems at its offices across the country. The deadline for applications is Dec. 9.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Agrivoltaics can increase grape yield by up to 60%
29 November 2024 French agrivoltaics company Sun'Agri says that two of its facilities increased grape yields by 20% to 60% in 2024, compared to areas without solar pan...