BMW plans center in Germany to pioneer new battery recycling method

BMW Group’s battery recycling method involves raw materials from battery cells being fed back “directly” into the cell production cycle, creating a closed loop method.

Image: BMW Group

The BMW Group is investing €10 million ($10.5 million) to build a specialist center for recycling battery cells in Bavaria, Germany.

BMW Group’s planned Cell Recycling Competence Center (CRCC) will focus on what the company called “direct recycling” – a method that enables residual materials from battery cell production, as well as whole battery cells, to be mechanically dismantled into their valuable components.

According to Markus Fallböhmer, SVP battery production at BMW AG, the planned CRCC will complement the company’s existing in-house expertise. BMW Group initially developed the direct recycling method at its competence centers in Munich and Parsdorf. The new CRCC will implement it on a larger scale and, once the processes are finalized, battery cell material in the mid-double-digit ton range can be recycled per year.

“From development and pilot production to recycling, we are creating a closed loop for battery cells,” Fallböhmer said.

He added that the method will help reduce costs for BMW Group’s battery cell pilot line as the recycled raw materials from the CRCC will be used to produce battery cells at its competence centers.

