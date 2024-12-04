Bidding opens for 234 MW of floating solar in India

From pv magazine India

DVC has started accepting bids to set up a 234 MW (AC) grid-tied floating PV plant on its Maithon Dam Reservoir at Maithon in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning of the floating solar plant.

The solar project must be completed within 18 months from the award of contract. The contractor will also provide operations and maintenance support for the project over a period of 10 years from the date of operational acceptance.

The tender document says that the PV cells and modules used must be sourced exclusively from the models and manufacturers listed in the first list of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) order, issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Oct. 28, 2024. This requirement also applies to any subsequent amendments issued by the MNRE.