Jinko Power seeks nod for 600 MW of solar, 800 MWh battery in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Jinko Power, the solar development unit of PV giant JinkoSolar, has filed for approval under the Australian federal government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act for a 600 MW solar farm and big battery to be built near Goondiwindi, Queensland.

The proposed Beebo solar and battery project includes a 600 MW solar farm alongside a standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) with 400 MW of power capacity and two hours of storage capacity.

Jinko Power said the project is expected to generate more than 1,135 GWh of renewable electricity per year. It noted that the standalone BESS will provide frequency regulation services to support grid reliability.

“By combining solar power with battery storage, we aim to provide a reliable and consistent electricity supply,” the company said in its application documents.

Jinko Power stated that it hopes to start construction in the third quarter of 2026. The project will likely take 18 months to build.