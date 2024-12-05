Malaysian developer to construct 100 MW of solar

Founder Group Ltd. has secured a conditional letter of award for the development of a 100 MW solar farm in Tanjung Malim, Malaysia.

The $68 million solar plant will provide all its power to an advanced AI data center in Enstek, located south of the national capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Founder Group will act as the engineering, procurement and construction partner for the project.

Hexatoff Group Sdn. Bhd, a Malaysia-based specialist in infrastructure and building construction, will serve as the turnkey solutions provider.

Malaysia installed 1,933 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The Malaysian government kicked off the fifth round of the nation’s Large Scale Solar tender earlier this year. The country has set a target of increasing the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix to 40% by 2035 and 70% by 2050.