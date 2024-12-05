Malaysian developer to construct 100 MW of solar

Founder Group Ltd. has secured a conditional letter of award for the development of a 100 MW solar farm in Tanjung Malim, Malaysia.
The $68 million solar plant will provide all its power to an advanced AI data center in Enstek, located south of the national capital, Kuala Lumpur.
Founder Group will act as the engineering, procurement and construction partner for the project.
Hexatoff Group Sdn. Bhd, a Malaysia-based specialist in infrastructure and building construction, will serve as the turnkey solutions provider.
Malaysia installed 1,933 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
The Malaysian government kicked off the fifth round of the nation’s Large Scale Solar tender earlier this year. The country has set a target of increasing the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix to 40% by 2035 and 70% by 2050.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.