DAS Solar introduces flexible mounting system

Chinese PV module maker DAS Solar has released its fourth-generation flexible mounting system, which can reach heights of up to 9 meters. The system features two span options: a medium span of 20 meters and a large span of 40 meters.

“DAS Solar's flexible mounting system features a space cable net structure. The system uses prestressed tension in the east-west direction to control mid-span deflection, while the north-south direction employs a stable cable system to strengthen the structure,” the company said in a statement. “This unique design improves torsional stiffness and provides effective damping, mitigating the impact of wind-induced vibrations on the modules.”

DAS Solar said it has installed the mounting system in a 70 MW solar project over a fishery in China’s Hainan province. It claimed that the system recently passed onsite inspections by TÜV Rheinland, excelling in appearance and EL-induced crack tests.

“The project faced the level-17 super typhoon Yagi and proved its outstanding reliability in extreme weather conditions, ensuring the project's long-term stability and returns,” DAS Solar added. “In addition, the system has passed rigorous wind tunnel tests conducted by Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, showing stability under wind speeds of up to 46 m/s, equivalent to a level-14 typhoon.”

The company said the system features a mechanical locking design to prevent bolt loosening caused by wind-induced vibrations, reducing the risk of micro-cracking. It requires only 30 bolts per string – significantly fewer than the 228 bolts used in some other systems, it claimed. For hill installations, it used 25 tons to 30 tons of steel per megawatt and 18 tons to 25 tons per megawatt on flat ground.